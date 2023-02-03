Nia Archives announces six-track EP and releases new single

Nia Archives has announced the release of her third EP today, which will be titled Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall.

The record is set to host six tracks, including the previously released So Tell Me… and Baianá, as well as a new single, Conveniency, which is out now. The EP will drop on 10 March this year, and will be followed by a run of live sets from March through to June.

The jungle-influenced artist and producer said of the EP in a statement (via DJ Mag): “Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against The Wall is that feeling when you’ve been at an afters and you’re in someone’s kitchen… there are all these thoughts running through your head, the sun comes up and it’s the most disgusting feeling ever with an element of bliss at the same time. All you wanna do is bang your head against the wall and teleport home.”

She continued, “Across the EP, I’m broadly talking about growing up as a person, reaching new levels of maturity, love and loss, rejection, estrangement, the come up and the come down. It’s the most exciting project I’ve made yet and it’s a window into the future and the kind of artist I wanna become.”

Listen to Conveniency below:

In November 2022, Nia Archives was named BBC Music Introducing Artist Of The Year. She was the first electronic artist to earn the title since the programme launched 15 years ago.

To find out more on her upcoming release and get tickets for her live shows, visit niaarchives.com.