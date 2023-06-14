New Grammys category announced: Best Pop Dance Recording

The new category will “recognise tracks and singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement”, giving a wider pool of artists a look-in.

A new Grammys category will feature in 2024: Best Pop Dance Recording.

Along with two other categories that were also announced – Best African Music Performance and Best Alternate Jazz Album – Best Pop Dance Recording will reflect changes in the music industry, and represent the diverse range of music genres that exist in today’s age.

According to Recording Academy website, the new Pop Dance Recording category aims to reflect the convergence between Pop and Dance, and will “recognise tracks and singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement”.

However, the Academy has made it clear that dance remixes will remain under the Best Remixed Recording category.

“The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest category changes to our awards process,” says Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.

“By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists – and relocating the producer of the year and songwriter of the year categories to the general field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognising excellence in these fields. We are excited to honour and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide.”

After several new categories were announced for 2023 – Songwriter of the Year, Best Video Game Soundtrack and Best Song for Social Change, for example – the three new additions for 2024 takes the total number of categories, by our count, at least, to 97.

