Nathan Coles, tech-house pioneer, dies at 52

Nathan Cole via Facebook

Photo: Nathan Cole via Facebook

Acclaimed tech house DJ Nathan Coles has reportedly died at the age of 52.

News of Coles’ passing came in a Facebook post made by his two children, Fabian and Josh on Tuesday (14 February). “Sadly Nathan, our dad, had been dealing with a severe mental health crisis which culminated in him taking his own life on the 12th of February, 2023, at the age of 52,” the pair wrote.

“We are all still in shock and can’t believe he is truly gone. But in reality, he never will be. Through the many hundreds, if not thousands, of lives he has touched, he will live on in memory as one of the funniest, kindest characters to have graced this planet. And one of the best dads myself, Josh or Jack could have ever asked.

We feel lucky to have known him for as long as we did, and if only a little, at ease knowing he is free from further mental anguish.”

Posted by Nathan Coles on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Coles was an influential figure in the UK dance scene, co-founding the party Wiggle in 1994 with Terry Francis and Eddie Richards, that would become the cradle of the nation’s tech-house obsession.

Wiggle became a resident event at Fabric for over a decade, serving as a platform to the likes of Richie Hawtin, Layo & Buschwacka! and Mr. G.

Coles has also put out music under a variety of monikers, collaborating with artists from Francis and Mr. C, to Silverlining and Nils Hess.

Tributes have flown in online in remembrence of Coles and his legacy. See them below:

Totally devastated – one of the most beautiful human beings to grace this earth – a dear dear friend, whom I feel nothing but joy and love for. Fly high with the angels dear Nathan. Fly high <3

Posted by Bushwacka on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

#Artist/Producer/DJ
