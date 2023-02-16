Nathan Coles, tech-house pioneer, dies at 52

News of Coles’ passing came in a Facebook post made by his two children, Fabian and Josh on Tuesday (14 February).

Acclaimed tech house DJ Nathan Coles has reportedly died at the age of 52.

News of Coles’ passing came in a Facebook post made by his two children, Fabian and Josh on Tuesday (14 February). “Sadly Nathan, our dad, had been dealing with a severe mental health crisis which culminated in him taking his own life on the 12th of February, 2023, at the age of 52,” the pair wrote.

“We are all still in shock and can’t believe he is truly gone. But in reality, he never will be. Through the many hundreds, if not thousands, of lives he has touched, he will live on in memory as one of the funniest, kindest characters to have graced this planet. And one of the best dads myself, Josh or Jack could have ever asked.

We feel lucky to have known him for as long as we did, and if only a little, at ease knowing he is free from further mental anguish.”

This is Fabian and Josh writing on Nathans behalf.Sadly Nathan, our dad, had been dealing with a severe mental health… Posted by Nathan Coles on Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Coles was an influential figure in the UK dance scene, co-founding the party Wiggle in 1994 with Terry Francis and Eddie Richards, that would become the cradle of the nation’s tech-house obsession.

Wiggle became a resident event at Fabric for over a decade, serving as a platform to the likes of Richie Hawtin, Layo & Buschwacka! and Mr. G.

Coles has also put out music under a variety of monikers, collaborating with artists from Francis and Mr. C, to Silverlining and Nils Hess.

Tributes have flown in online in remembrence of Coles and his legacy. See them below:

oh man, just about the passing of Nathan Coles. I spent a lot of time at the Wiggle nights and i’d search out every getfucked release from him. He was a figurehead in that scene. Huge love to his closest ones, Terry Francis, Niles Hess, Layo + bushwacka + @mrcsuperfreq very sad💜 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) February 14, 2023

RIP Nathan Coles, a true tech-house pioneer. From starting those infamous Wiggle parties with @terryfrancisDJ nearly 30 years ago to his no-nonsense Get Fucked alias and so much more, Nathan was the real deal. Sending love to his family & friends at this difficult time x pic.twitter.com/vE8UP1YRcx — Carl Loben 💙 🇺🇦 (@CarlLoben) February 14, 2023

So sad to hear about Nathan Coles. Wiggle means so much to me. Hearing that stuff changed my music life. I found what I was looking for. If you are suffering from anything please find someone you trust who may be able to help. I’m so sorry. 🙁 — Chloe Harris / RAICA (@djchloeharris) February 14, 2023

Nathan Coles was so talented, so funny, so supportive, and so fucking sound. I was in awe of him as an artist, but when I first met him, he instantly felt like someone I'd known for ages. He was so kind to me on numerous occasions. Such a loss. RIP — Dean Muhsin (@DeanMuhsin) February 14, 2023