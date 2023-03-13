Muted.io makes generating a kick drum easier than ever

Muted.io, a platform which breaks down music theory concepts in creative visual ways, has released a kick drum generator.

The simple-to-use and helpful website, allows users to adjust parameters such as tuning, pitch decay, release, gain, distortion and bit crushing as well as an additional compressor, before simply downloading the finished kick sound.

The WAV file can then be loaded into your DAW or MIDI-equipped device for your own use.

Muted.io has an impressive array of tools, reference sheets and virtual instruments which can assist with all of your music-making needs. From a Virtual Online Piano, to the Lil Beat Maker, the platform can act as a great resource for both beginners or musicians simply in need of a new idea.

The platform is the brainchild of Seb Noël, who originally built the website as an interactive music theory tool to help adults like himself learn music theory. “I’ve been very interested in thinking of creative visual ideas that help break down complicated topics into something music simpler to grasp,” says Noël. “Starting out on that path as an adult has been a little bit intimidating, but breaking down music theory concepts into simpler pieces has helped a lot.”

All of the tools on Muted.io are completely free to use, but the website is currently being supported via donations only. Noël says he’d like to keep it that way.

To use the kick drum generator and check out the many other available tools, head to Muted.io.