Monitor engineer keeps working through live show during allergic reaction

A monitor engineer recently continued working through his set whilst suffering an allergic reaction from a wasp sting. He carried on through the show with zero downtime while attached to a drip and the band never even knew – pretty badass if you ask us.

The engineer was working for Sting – go figure – on his My Songs tour when the incident occurred. Joe Sumner, musician and son of Sting, spoke about the bravery of the engineer in a post on Facebook. He wrote, “Tour Heroes. Today we pay tribute to our monitor engineer the Great Xavier Gendron. Yesterday, during the performance in Mainz he was stung by a wasp directly inside his left ear. That’s a painful problem for any sound engineer to deal with but X is also allergic to these little fuckers. As he continued to run monitors for the show his throat started closing up. Our intrepid stage manager was able to rustle up a team of medics to give him a shot to suppress the allergic reaction and then they attached a drip to keep him going.”

He concluded, “Here he is adjusting levels while the stage manager holds the drip up. In total this incident resulted in zero downtime. He kept going and only complained in French. The band wasn’t even aware anything had happened till after the show. That’s some serious pro shit right there. The show must go on!”

We take our hats off to Gendron for powering through!

If you’d like to see Sting on tour along with his very resilient backstage team, you can get tickets at sting.com/tour.