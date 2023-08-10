Someone just spent $100k on the microphone Cardi B threw at a fan

All in the name of charity.

The microphone that Cardi B threw at a fan last month has sold for nearly $100k at a recent auction on eBay.

The infamous projectile was put up for auction by Scott Fisher, owner of an audio equipment hire company, who promised that all profits from the sale will go to charity.

“100 percent of the profit from the sale of this mic will be evenly split among [two] charities. The first charity is a local Las Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas. The friendship circle is an organization that has teen and young adult volunteers helping children, teens and other young adults with special needs,” the listing’s description read.

“The [second] charity is Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project helps to bring independence back to our most severely wounded veterans. While I did not serve, my father served in the USAF and my son-in-law served in the USMC.”

The mic, which originally cost $1000, had a starting bid of $500 — before it was finally sold for a whopping $99,900 a week later. In addition to the mic, the winning bidder will also receive a letter of authenticity and a custom case created specifically to display the device.

Explaining how he’d verified the mic was indeed the one Cardi B tossed into the crowd, Fisher told CBS News, “It’s standard procedure to mark all microphones and in ear systems as to whom they ‘go to’ prior to soundcheck to make sure the same person gets the correct items during the show.”

Additionally, “You could see white tape on the Cardi B mic in all the videos, and that is how we knew which mic was hers.”

The sale comes just weeks after the rapper made headlines for hurling the mic at a fan who splashed a drink at her while she was performing.

Check out the viral clip below.