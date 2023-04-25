Mac DeMarco releases 199-song album, One Wayne G

The 199-track album is comprised mostly of demos and has a listening time of over eight hours

Mac DeMarco has shared a huge collection of previously unreleased music, amounting to 199 tracks.

Yes – you read that correctly – a whopping 199 tracks.

<a href="https://macdemarco.bandcamp.com/album/one-wayne-g">One Wayne G by Mac DeMarco</a>

They been released under the collective title One Wayne G, and largely comprise of demos and rough sketches of his material in the past five years. They have all been named after the dates they were recorded.

The album also includes unreleased tracks, but as the album has over eight hours of material, they might be quite hard to find. However for fans of DeMarco, it’s a good insight into his writing and recording process.

For ice hockey fans out there, you might spot that the album title and track number is an ode to Canadian hockey player, Wayne Gretsky, who famously wore the number 99 on his shirt, and led the Edmonton Oilers to four Stanley Cups in the 80s. DeMarco was born in Edmonton in the 90s, so the reference is rather personal.

This huge release comes three months after DeMarco’s most recent album, Five Easy Hot Dogs. The album was recorded and mixed in a different city during a road trip.

Fans took to social media to share their shock about the sudden release:

time to start chipping away at this 199 song mac demarco drop.. pic.twitter.com/PhkaFjLsLf — not eli josef (@elijoseffake) April 20, 2023

So why did mac demarco release a album with 199 tracks and whos listening too allat? pic.twitter.com/DW6Ndya3ds — Zombii🎲 (@itsokshawn) April 23, 2023

#macdemarco releasing 199 songs is such an outrageous thing. I’m here for it — Becca Mancari (@beccamancari) April 23, 2023

One Wayne G is available on all streaming platforms now.