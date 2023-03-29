M83’s Anthony Gonzalez says he doesn’t hate the EDM community: “What I do hate though is that community of DJs using my songs without any permission”

The musician also described DJs as “doing nothing but pressing a f***** button”.

Anthony Gonzalez of M83 has clarified that he doesn’t actually hate the EDM community, only a select group of DJs within the genre who allegedly use his songs without permission.

The musician — who notoriously said in a Consequence interview that “EDM is probably one of the styles of music that I hate the most” — has recently addressed those comments via the band’s Instagram story.

“I do not hate the EDM community, no!” Gonzalez wrote in the (now-expired) post.“I’m forever grateful for the love and support. I’m French and my English sucks and so sometimes the journalist has to figure it out… and often it comes up wrong. Apologies for that.”

He added, “What I do hate though is that community of DJs using my songs without any permission. Waving their hands at the crowd and doing nothing but pressing a f***** button. This I truly find disrespectful and gross. It’s just not my education.”

And while it is not common practice for DJs to ask for permission before playing an artist’s song during their set, Gonzalez seems to think otherwise.

“When you use someone’s music maybe you can ask first, no? If I was a DJ playing in front of a huge audience I would like to ask before doing anything. I would be too scared to offend artists.”

“Maybe I live in a fantasy world… the story of my life,” the musician concluded, before offering some “peace and love” to the Internet.

Prior to Gonzalez’s recent, erm, renunciation of his EDM-hating comments, Australian DJ Alison Wonderland had cheekily tweeted, “Whenever I drop Midnight City in a set I am now going to play it twice in a row and also I would like all of you to tag [M83] when I do it. 🙂 xoxo – bro dj”.