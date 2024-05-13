 “When I first got introduced to tools like ChatGPT, it unlocked all my creativity”: King Willonius on using AI for his comedic track, BBL Drizzy

If you’ve found yourself caught up in the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, you may have heard Metro Boomin’s BBL Drizzy, but comedian King Willonius is the original creator of the 1970s soul-esque sample heard throughout the track.

Created using AI and shared back in April, King Willonius made the song after Rick Ross accused Drake of getting a Brazilian butt lift (BBL). This has not been confirmed by Drake, and as a music publication we don’t tend to get into matters of butt lifts, but the use of AI in this viral track is rather interesting.

In an interview with Vulture, King Willonius says, “When I first got introduced to tools like ChatGPT, it unlocked all my creativity. Honestly, it felt like I had an advantage over a lot of my peers, just in the ability to create at warp speed.”

He goes on to add that the process of creating a song with AI involves “a lot of trial and error”: “Just going back and forth with the different prompts. I have a really great ear, so it’s just listening to the music once it’s done and being like, ‘I don’t like this,’ then just keep reiterating the track until it’s something that I feel that people would enjoy.

“Then just keep tweaking it until you find what actually works. That particular track, I’ve done it in multiple different styles, country, Afrobeats, yacht rock, and it works in each one,” he states.

On Metro Boomin using the track as a sample, he says, “Any time somebody posts the song, there’ll be people in the comments like, ‘Hey, that’s King Willonius who made that and wrote it.’ That’s probably the biggest misconception with AI. People think that you can just throw a prompt in there and it’ll make a track like that, but like, AI doesn’t know about ‘thicker than a Snicker.’ You’re not going to get lines like that from AI.”