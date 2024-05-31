logo
News

Kaytranada: “In my heart, I always wanted to be the producer, but the Kaytranada thing just really worked”

Kaytranada is releasing a new album this June, featuring collabs with PinkPantheress and Thundercat.

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on MusicTech.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more
Kaytranada DJing.

Image: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Get MusicTech breaking news as it happens by following us on Telegram: https://t.me/MusicTechOfficial

Kaytranada has reflected on how his solo music career took off, sharing that he always saw himself as a producer.

During the early days of Kaytranada’s music journey, he would work alongside his younger brother, Lou Phelps, as hip-hop duo The Celestics. When his production work began to take off on a different level, the pair made the decision to go their separate ways.

In a new feature with Rolling Stone, Kaytranada recalls, “I really studied [J] Dilla. Instead of studying for school, I studied his music — him and Madlib were producers where I was just trying to understand how they would chop a sample. Dilla would do those micro-chops that don’t make any sense, but sound like a big beautiful collage. I got so inspired by that.”

He goes on to recall the set up he had alongside Lou at the time, adding, “We had the microphone that came with a PC, and an audio recorder that could record 30 seconds of voice. We would play an instrumental from a 50 Cent website, and just rap over it and make full songs. I always wanted that for us, to have a career as a Gang Starr type of thing. The producer and the MC.”

He goes on to explain, “I think we went separate ways because I got too successful with the electronic things I was doing, and that was not easy for both of us. People were bringing up ‘Kaytranada and his brother.’ My brother really didn’t like that. I didn’t really appreciate it either. I just wanted us to be called a duo.”

He concludes, “In my heart, I always wanted to be the producer, but the Kaytranada thing just … I wouldn’t say got out of control, more like, ‘Oh, that really works. Continue with that.’”

Kaytranada’s new album, Timeless, is set for release on 7 June. It features collaborations with Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Thundercat and more.

You can pre-order it now.

Kaytranada
#Artist/Producer/DJ
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

© 2024 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.