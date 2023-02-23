New mini-documentary gives a behind-the-scenes insight into Karriem Riggins’ favourite projects

The artist discusses his relationship with J Dilla, his new collaboration with Native Instruments and more.

Legendary jazz drummer and hip-hop producer Karriem Riggins has offered an exclusive insight into his discography with a new mini-documentary.

Entitled Behind The Sleeves, the new project provides viewers with a first-hand glance into the artist’s three-decade-long career, and an exclusive insight into the creative process behind some of his most iconic releases.

Released last Thursday (16 February), the footage sees the drummer, producer, DJ and songwriter break down his relationships with artists including Madlib, Common, Steve Lacy and more.

Here, Riggins also shares an exclusive glimpse into working with J Dilla for his iconic album The Shining, before the producer’s untimely death in 2006.

“He reached out and I got a voicemail saying he wanted me to help him complete this record. I had no idea of his condition or of how he was at the moment,” he explains in the footage.

“I was thinking that we’d be able to complete this record together but not too long after that, he passed away, so we were left with these ideas that we had from this project. [To complete the record,] I pulled in artists that Dilla really loved to put the finishing touch on what we thought he would have liked.”

Alongside sharing some of his favourite projects from throughout his career and showing a host of archived footage, the mini-documentary also sees the producer discuss his recent collaboration with Native Instruments, introducing the Karriem Riggins Drums.

Featuring a range of personally-crafted kits, drum grooves and patterns, the virtual instrument is available now, priced at £44, and comes as part of the brand’s Play Series.

Check out a walkthrough for the virtual instrument below.