Producer Kamaal Williams accused of sexual assault by three women

The three women do not know each other but share similar experiences. Williams denies the allegations.

Producer Kamaal Williams has been accused of sexual assault by three women.

The London-born artist made his break in the music industry during the mid-2010s as Henry Wu. In a new investigation by Resident Advisor, the women allege that the incidents took place in 2010, 2021, and more recently in August 2023. The women do not know each other.

A representative for Williams tells the publication that the “very serious allegations are untrue” and are “emphatically denied by him and that he will be able to demonstrate the same.” Since the investigation has been published, a number of Williams’ scheduled live dates have been called off. Shows due to take place in Leeds, Manchester, London and Bristol have all been cancelled.

One of the women, given the identity of “Kylie”, says she was 17 years old when she met Williams in 2010. Kylie alleges that she ran into Williams at a house party where he “made passes to kiss her numerous times”, which she declined.

Following the party, Kylie claims she found a scarf in her bag which didn’t belong to her. After asking who it belonged to on social media, Williams replied stating it was his and allegedly invited her to his house to drop it off.

Here, Kylie alleges that Williams raped her. “I was nervous about fighting back in any physical way because I was nervous about him getting aggressive,” she says. “He was very manipulative and pushy. I kept telling him to stop, but he still did it.”

In 2020, Kylie reported Williams to the police. The police asked if Kylie wanted to take Williams to court, and due to family reasons she said no. Resident Advisor reports that it has reviewed a copy of the official statement given to the Metropolitan Police, as well as an email from the police confirming that Kylie first reported the alleged rape in September 2020, and later provided a video statement in January 2021.

Also in the RA investigation, “Jenna” alleges Williams raped her on two accounts, one of which allegedly occurred following a night out with a group of friends in 2021. “I didn’t see him put anything into my drink, but I don’t remember anything after that drink. Sitting down having a drink with him is the last thing I remember. I’ve been spiked before and recognise the feeling of being spiked. So when I woke up at his [place] the next morning not knowing how I got there, I recognised the feeling,” she says.

Jenna claims she had woken up feeling “disoriented”, with Williams asleep on the bed next to her in a place she did not recognise. Jenna says she did not feel confident enough to report Williams to the police at the time.

“Sara” also alleges Williams forcibly kissed her on multiple accounts, and alleges he sexually assaulted and raped her in a hotel room last summer.

If you feel you need support regarding the issues reported in this article, you can find resources for help via the NHS website.