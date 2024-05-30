John Summit says Avicii comparisons are “extremely disrespectful”: “If there’s any way to honour his legacy, it’s by not making those same mistakes”

Summit says Avicii is incredibly inspiring to him, and has asked people to be mindful of how they are comparing him to the late producer.

John Summit has asked fans to not compare him or his music career to EDM superstar Avicii, who sadly died by suicide back in 2018.

Summit is currently hugely busy with multiple live dates ahead of him. He also announced this week that he will be releasing his debut album, Comfort In Chaos, on 12 July, per Billboard.

The project follows on from a series of huge sets from Summit, including performing twice on both weekends of Coachella. He also has a headlining show booked at Madison Square Garden on 29 June, plus 26 other club and festival dates ahead this summer and autumn.

Due to his busy career, a comment on Summit’s TikTok saw a user suggesting he will “crash out like Avicii”. Summit called this out as “disrespectful”, responding: “Please stop making this comparison, it’s really extremely disrespectful. Avicii was an incredible artist and incredibly inspiring to me, and if there’s any way to honour his legacy, it’s by not making those same mistakes.”

He concludes, “It’s just really really getting on my nerves. It’s not the easiest life I live, but I really fucking love it. And I really love entertaining people, and making music is my life.”

Avicii’s outstanding music career saw him achieve huge streaming numbers with hits such as Hey Brother, Levels and Wake me Up reaching numbers over one billion. After his death, his family set up The Tim Bergling Foundation, which operates under Avicii’s real name and “advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health crisis and actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues”.

In June last year, Avicii’s Wake Me Up became the highest-certified dance/electronic song in RIAA history. The 2013 track earned RIAA Diamond Certification, a milestone marking 10 million certified units sold.