Jay-Z and Nas’s first-ever collaboration hits streaming services

No Love Lost appeared on Shaq’s third album You Can’t Stop the Reign – which is hitting streaming platforms today, 28 years after its release.

Tired of scouring the internet for that obscure Jay-Z and Nas collaboration track you swear you used to listen to back when Napster was still a thing?

Lucky for you, the song (some may know by the name Analyze This) is finally getting an official release on Shaquille O’Neal’s third studio album You Can’t Stop The Reign, which hits streaming services today.

To refresh your memory, the original studio version of the track, titled No Love Lost, was released in 1996 off You Can’t Stop The Reign, though it featured Jay-Z and Lord Tariq alongside Shaq instead of the Brooklyn rapper and Nas.

Now, the previously unreleased version of the song, which also marks Jay-Z and Nas’ first-ever collaboration, will finally make its way to DSPs. The pair are known for engaging in one of the most iconic beefs in hip-hop history, though they seem to have buried the hatchet in 2005 during JAY-Z’s ‘I Declare War’ tour.

Shaq’s third album ‘You Can’t Stop The Reign’ FINALLY comes to DSPs this Friday, June 28th… And for the first time ever, the previously unreleased original version of “No Love Lost” featuring both Nas & Jay-Z will be included (their first-ever collab) 🌧️🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/hPncEqP7uR — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) June 26, 2024

Back in 2022, Shaq spoke about trying to release the song and why it was eventually scrapped, saying: “People didn’t clear it, but I didn’t take it personal.”

He told Drink Champs, “Me being in the studio with Nas, I’m happy. I get to call my boy and say, ‘Come over, Nas here.’ I get to call my boy and say, ‘Jay in here.’ I get to call my boys and say, ‘Yo, Biggie at the house, he ’bout to jump in the seat.’ That’s what it’s all about.”

Last week, Shaq opened up about the time Ice Cube stopped him from releasing a Dr. Dre-produced song named That’s Gangsta. He said that Cube pulled the brakes on the release because he thought the former NBA star was “more than just gangsta”.