Watch: Guy Chambers walks through production for Robbie Williams’ Angels

Guy Chambers, known for being a regular co-writer with pop artist Robbie Williams, has given a walkthrough of how Williams’ track Angels was produced.

The hit song was created as part of Williams’ debut solo album, 1997’s Life Thru A Lens. It went on to scoop awards for Best Song and Song Of The Year at ceremonies from MTV and The BRIT Awards, and remains his best-selling single.

Chambers worked with Williams on a variety of his tracks including Rock DJ, Millennium and more. He’s also worked on tracks from artists such as Kylie Minogue and Melanie C of the Spice Girls.

In a TikTok posted to Chambers’ profile, he shared how he pulled together orchestral elements with sliding guitars, and techniques such as “noodling” to pull the song together and create a dramatic building chorus.

Chambers even revealed how he originally asked George Harrison of The Beatles to play on the track, who politely declined.

Take a look below to watch how the song came to life:

In a recent video shared by Apple Music, Damon Albarn also revealed how he brought to life one his biggest tracks for Gorillaz, Clint Eastwood. In the video, he revealed the main piano motif came entirely from a preset on the Suzuki Omnichord. “It just came like that?” Host Zane Lowe asked.

“That’s it,” Albarn replied. “It’s the ‘Rock One preset’… that’s the whole song.”