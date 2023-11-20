Korg MS-20 creator Fumio Mieda: “The majority of electronic instruments are forgotten after 10 or 20 years but those that are remade have a good and clear reason for doing so”

“It’s not because of the abundance of specifications but because of something important.”

MS-20 creator and longtime Korg engineer Fumio Mieda believes that old instruments are remade because they possess “something that modern instruments can’t do”.

Speaking about his creations over the years in a new interview with Attack Magazine, Mieda weighs in on the idea of remaking older instruments, as in the case of the MS-20 Mini, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

“The majority of electronic instruments are forgotten after 10 or 20 years but those that are remade have a good and clear reason for doing so,” Mieda says. “It’s because they are still valid today. Or rather, it’s because they have something that modern instruments can’t do. It’s not because of the abundance of specifications but because of something important.

He adds that “Remaking things can make you realise the value that you’d forgotten.”

The engineer, who’s known for both his synthesisers and effects, also says that he has no preference for one over the other as he views effects pedals and synths as “the same thing” in his mind: “Synths just happen to be an extension of effects.”

When the interviewer pointed out the how the famed Flat Beat instrumental by French musician Mr. Oizo was made using a MS-20, Mieda replies: “If the MS-20 has inspired the creator of this video in any way, it is my greatest pleasure as the designer of the MS-20.”

“The sound is simple but amazing. It’s obvious but this reconfirmed to me that it’s all about how you use an instrument.”

As for the future, Mieda might have passed the age of retirement at 83 years old, but the synthmaker says he’s determined to “continue developing instruments” as long as he’s able to.

“I have many unfinished tasks and even now they’re increasing, so if possible, I’d like to continue developing instruments as long as I have the strength and energy to do so, no matter what my position is.”