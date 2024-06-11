Fred again.. to hold first-ever stadium concert at LA Memorial Coliseum

“It’s definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far,” the DJ and producer says.

UK producer, DJ and singer-songwriter Fred again.. has announced his first-ever stadium show at the 77,500-capacity LA Memorial Coliseum.

Slated for 14 June, Fred again.. reveals that the concert is something he and his team have been working on for months.

“It’s definitely the maddest live show we’ve ever tried to do so far,” says the musician. And for those who can’t make it to the gig, Fred also hints at more shows coming to the “rest of America”’, stating: “I know I said this like 2 weeks ago but rest of America I got you. Just bear with me for later this year lol I promise.”

Tickets to the concert are now on sale at the Ticketmaster website.

Fred’s upcoming show at the LA Memorial Coliseum arrives on the heels of an epic rave the musician recently hosted with Skrillex at San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza. Tickets were announced just a week before the event, and were sold out within an hour. With 25,000 people in attendance, the show lasted an electrifying three hours and included the tracks Rumble, Turn On the Lights, RATATA, and a whole lot more.

The artist also recently completed his three-day Frost Amphitheatre residency in Stanford, California, during which he previewed unreleased songs like Side By Side. Check out the new track below:

In other news, Fred again.. is set to appear as one of six headliners for Reading & Leeds, where he will perform on Sunday at Leeds, and on Saturday at Reading this August. The DJ will also be making an appearance at Helsinki’s Flow Festival.