Is Frank Ocean uploading music to Spotify under an alias?

Fans suspect Ocean may well be uploading some of his old music under the name of Blondead.

Fans believe that composer and artist Frank Ocean may be uploading his old music to Spotify under an alias.

A Spotify user under the name of Blondead has uploaded three Ocean songs from his 70-track compilation The Lonny Breaux Collection from 2010.

So far, tracks miss you so, bedtime story and sucka for love are available to stream from the account and it is even blue-tick verified, making hopeful fans all the more suspicious.

Ocean’s official Spotify account currently hosts his major studio albums Blonde and Channel ORANGE, but older works such as this famous collection and nostalgia, ULTRA are not listed.

Check out what fans have been saying of the Blondead profile below:

Oh my GOD sucka for love is finally on Spotify – Frank is hilarious for this – not Blondead 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/nY5rWi8F5i — Oyin 🍯🐝 (@Oinks28) March 8, 2023

how did i not clock frank ocean been uploading old music on spotify under a different moniker — s ☆ (@certishaz) March 7, 2023

these old frank ocean songs being randomly uploaded on spotify pic.twitter.com/ulN3h5sdUF — tot (@togashisangel) March 8, 2023

Ocean, who has production credits on many of his songs, hasn’t been laying completely low in recent times – the Lost singer announced that he was starting a new weekly radio show on Apple Music 1 back in October 2022, titled Homer Radio.

A video of Ocean singing at his high school graduation was also shared online last Summer, fans on social media joked that there was “finally [a] new song”. Ocean’s most recent studio album was 2016’s Blonde, with the single In My Room dropping in 2019, but no follow-up record.

