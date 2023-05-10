Folamour shares how recording at Wisseloord Studio ‘changed something in him’

“It was nice to be in a room where playing my music sounds exactly like it’s supposed to be.”

French producer-DJ Folamour – real name Bruno Boumendil – has spoken about his experience recording at the famed Wisseloord Studio in the Netherlands and the way “something changed in [him] that never did before”.

Speaking with MusicTech, the musician — whose main studio is in his house — shared how his first time spending time in a “proper professional studio” at Wisseloord had greatly benefited him as a creator.

“[My home studio] is more DIY,” Folamour began. “So it was nice to be in a room where playing my music sounds exactly like it’s supposed to be…and to be able to improve my skills while working on monitors that were perfectly rendering the sound. Also, I had access to microphones and a bigger room to record violins, brass, and stuff like that.”

The difference meant that Folamour could easily distinguish which of the 14 tracks in his upcoming album Manifesto were made in Wisseloord, something discerning listeners might be able to do as well.

Besides working with “top-level musicians, and being [able] to direct them,” the atmosphere he found himself in also helped, said Folamour.

“When I’m making music at home, It’ll only be one or two days a week,” he explained. “So having three weeks in a perfectly-made room for music was new to me. And I improved so much.”

“After the three weeks, I came out of it being like, ‘Wow, there are so many things that I understand way better about how I create and what to do with my sound.’ I really felt that something changed in me that never did before.”

