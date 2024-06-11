“I haven’t seen a studio session like that before – it was like a party”: Flamingosis recalls the time Marc Rebillet invited fans into the studio

The producer shares how the experience shattered all his expectations of what studio sessions can look like.

Producer Flamingosis has recalled the time Marc Rebillet AKA Loop Daddy invited fans into the studio and the “interesting” recording session that ensued.

Speaking to MusicTech, Flamingosis reveals that he got to sit in on one of Rebillet’s studio sessions in Brooklyn prior to their collaboration on the track Feel Yourself on his new album Better Will Come.

“I caught Marc at a good time to work on the track [Feel Yourself]. Because he’s a very, very busy guy,” Flamingosis recalls. “But, yeah, this happened in 2022. He’s been working on his solo album, which isn’t out yet, and he was doing some studio sessions in Brooklyn and [producer and Flamingosis collaborator] The Kount is helping record and arrange and produce everything for his album.”

“So, during that time, The Kount hit me up and told me what they were doing. They said I could come through if I wanted to.”

“It was a really interesting recording session because they invited fans to come and see the recording process,” the musician explains. “And they brought a bartender to serve drinks to the fans as they watched it unfold. I haven’t seen anything like that [laughs] — it was kind of like a party.”

After the sessions, Flamingosis seized the opportunity to work with Rebillet on his own project: “I said to Marc, ‘Hey, I’m working on something myself, would you like to be a part of it?’ And he said yes so we found a date and recorded in person. We didn’t have a lot of time — like I said, he’s a busy guy. He only had maybe a couple hours, so we really had to come up with an idea quickly.”

The urgency of the session also pushed both artists to tap into their spontaneous side: “I showed him some ideas, plus a beat I started working maybe like, an hour before going to the studio. And he liked that the most,” says Flamingosis. “So we’re like, ‘Okay, just sing whatever!’ Improvisation is his thing, so I told him the whole theme of the album and he got the gist of that in the lyrics. And he’s basically singing the hook a hook. But it worked, I think.”