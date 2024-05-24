“I’m just a puppet when it comes to comping her vocal”: FINNEAS taught Billie Eilish how to comp vocals so she could record alone in new album Hit Me Hard and Soft

“I was just like, well, let me teach you how to do this. It’s not that hard,” says the producer.

In a new interview, Billie Eilish takes us behind the scenes of the making of Hit Me Hard and Soft, and the evolving musical partnership she shares with her brother FINNEAS.

Diving into the album’s recording process, FINNEAS – Eilish’s longtime production partner – tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he actually taught his sister how to comp her own vocals this time so she could record alone in the studio.

“She has such a good ear and I’m just a puppet when it comes to comping her vocals because she’s so meticulous,” says FINNEAS. “And I can comp a vocal, no prob, I’m doing it forever. But she got better and better at knowing like, ‘I like this take and I like this word from this, taking like this word’.”

“And so I was just like, well, let me teach you how to do this. It’s not that hard. And so I taught her how to record herself and how to comp herself.”

“[Sometimes] I’d get a call to come downstairs, she’s like ‘something’s wrong come downstairs and fix it’,” he continues, “but one of the reasons I did it is because I’ve always recorded alone and there’s stuff that I am just not brave enough to do in front of somebody else. It’s like I know I’m her brother but…”

It’s a sentiment Eilish shares in. Highlighting a vocal moment near the end of the track Birds Of A Feather, the singer says that she “could never have done that” had FINNEAS been in the room.

“This is the most I’ve ever written and contributed,” says Eilish. “I did some production stuff, even. And I did all my own vocals.”

Watch the full interview below.

In other news, Billie Eilish has released an isolated vocals version of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT for producers to get creative with. Fans are invited to remix the album via BandLab and the winner will get to “take home an exclusive merch pack with a HIT ME HARD AND SOFT vinyl autographed by Billie, and a pair of tickets to her upcoming tour.”