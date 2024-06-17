EDM listeners last the shortest time in bed, according to new study

A new study by online doctor and prescription service ZipHealth analyses what 1,000 people like to listen to while getting their freak on.

What music do people like to listen to when they do the nasty? That’s the question online doctor and prescription service ZipHealth asks with its new study.

The organisation surveyed 1,000 people on their sex lives and music streaming choices to find out what songs, artists and genres people are listening to when they have sex.

The thousand people surveyed consume a wide variety of music while they’re getting freaky, and one key takeaway from the study is that those who listen to EDM music in the bedroom last, on average, the least amount of time: 27.2 minutes. We’re not entirely convinced everyone surveyed was being truthful for the survey to obtain that average, but there we go…

Another insight into the sexual habits of EDM listeners is that over one in three people (37%) who listen to EDM during sex admit to previously having sex in public.

Of the top 10 songs listened to during sex, four are by The Weeknd – The Hills, Often, and Call Out My Name at spots two, three and four, and Earned It at No. 7. The top song is Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj, while Nine Inch Nails Downward Spiral banger Closer comes in at No. 5.

Unsurprisingly, the top artist on sex playlists on the whole was The Weekend, those spots were also filled by the likes of Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Taylor Swift, and even Deftones.

