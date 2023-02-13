Dominic Hawken, creator of MrWiggly Audio Plugins, dies aged 56

Dominic Hawken, producer, recording artist, synthesist and creator of MrWiggly Audio Plugins, has passed away at the age of 56 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

News of Hawken’s death was announced by his wife Sofia (aka Mrs Wiggly) on Facebook, who wrote that her husband passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, 6 February.

According to Sofia, Hawken was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early January, and by the time his biopsy results came through, it was too late for treatment or surgery.

A session keyboard player in the 90s, Hawken has worked with the likes of Boy George and English singer Marilyn. He co-wrote East 17’s Stay Another Day, which topped the UK singles chart and became a Christmas hit despite not being a Christmas song, and was subsequently nominated for two Ivor Novello Awards.

He would go on to work with Danny Rampling and remixing duo Boilerhouse Boys, producing a series of UK hits.

Hawken was a regular guest on SonicState’s music technology podcast SonicTalk, where his friendly disposition and humour had earned him a spot in the hearts of listeners around the globe. He was also the only person to ever host the show, covering for Nick Batt during a family bereavement.

In addition, Hawken was the creator of the Incinerator Plugin under the moniker Mr Wiggly (which he shares with his synth-focused YouTube channel). Last November, the musician played a live set as Mr Wiggly on the SonicState hosted EMOM (Electronic Open Mic Night) in Bath, where he birthed the iconic line “That ain’t no kick drum…. That’s a kick drum.”

SonicState said in its tribute to Hawken: “We’re all devastated. Dom was a one-in-a-million person. A wonderful, generous, positive man. You may remember him as a regular valued guest on our Sonic TALK podcast; he was a consummate presenter always bringing humour and positivity to any show. He was also the only person to ever host the show, covering for Nick during a family bereavement. But he was also so much more than that, he lived several lives worth of achievements compared to most of us.”

Hawken is survived by his wife Sofia and his daughter Loullamae. A public memorial service has been scheduled for 24 March in London Chiswick, with more details to follow.