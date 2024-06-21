The beat for Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss Not Like Us was created in 30 minutes

DJ Mustard goes behind the scenes of the creation of Lamar’s huge Drake takedown.

DJ Mustard has lifted the veil on the making of Kendrick Lamar’s fiery Drake diss track Not Like Us.

The LA-based producer describes his role in Lamar’s diss anthem in a new Billboard interview, saying: “I heard the song when everyone else heard it.”

“I never heard it before, I wasn’t in the studio with him, I had never heard that song.”

For the uninitiated, Not Like Us was released last month amid a highly public feud between Lamar and Drake that saw both rappers trading insults with a flurry of diss tracks that range from cheeky digs at each other’s music to accusations of domestic violence.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his latest beat, Mustard says that “when I was making it, in the back of my head was ‘What would Dr. Dre do if Lil Jon was in the studio and they were collaborating on the beat?’ That was my thought process.”

“It took me approximately 30 minutes to make that beat,” he adds. “I didn’t know [Lamar] was going to gas that beat like that.”

Not Like Us marks the fifth Drake diss song Kendrick has dropped since March. The track soared to the Number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its release, garnering over 70 million streams in the first week alone.

“I got into a place where I’m just gonna send [Kendrick Lamar] like, five beats a day. He never responded until like 12 at night and was like ‘This is fire,’” Mustard says. “I don’t think I even understood how big [the song] was until it got to number 1 and I was like ‘This is the biggest song of my life!’ But I was just happy to have a song with Kendrick.”

On Wednesday (19 June), Lamar performed the diss anthem a whopping five times in a row during the grand finale of his Pop Out: Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert. For the final rendition of the song, the artist brought DJ Mustard, Steve Lacy, NBA star Russell Westbrook, and radio host Big Boy, among others, on stage to join him in the performance.