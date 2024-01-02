“Kids tell me to make new moombahton. I make new moombahton. They hate it”: Dillon Francis on why he avoided the moombahton genre on his new album

Despite avoiding the genre for his latest record, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, Francis has a full moombahton release coming this month.

Electronic music producer and DJ Dillion Francis has explained why he avoided the moombahton genre on his latest album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO.

Released on 1 December, the record only hosts just one track within the genre – LA On Acid in collaboration with Good Times Ahead – as opposed to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire, which hosted seven songs in the moombahton style.

Moombahton derived from house music and reggaeton, and was created by American DJ and producer, Dave Nada, back in 2009. Speaking to MusicTech in a new cover feature about his comedic approach to his music career and the new album, Francis explains why he decided to mostly avoid the style all together on the new release.

“Every time I try to make a new moombahton song, the same thing happens: Kids tell me to make new moombahton. I make new moombahton. They hate it,” he says. “I just feel like I’m shooting myself in the foot and it’s not fun to be in that repetition of people telling me I suck.”

Despite this, it appears Francis almost has a love-hate relationship with the genre. As part of celebrations for the new album, he hosted a strictly moombahton event at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. Francis also has a full moombahton release, PERO LIKE, coming this month.

“Some of the downtempo records are some of my favourite records ever,” he says of PERO LIKE. “I’m trying to satiate everyone’s appetite for all different types of music. So go peep it. Hopefully, you enjoy it and if you don’t, you know where to find me. Just go and tell me I’m a piece of shit on Twitter or X or whatever the hell that stupid app is called now.”

You can check out This Mixtape Is Fire TOO below: