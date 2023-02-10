Depeche Mode release single Ghosts Again from new album Memento Mori

Depeche Mode have released the first single from their upcoming 15th studio album Memento Mori.

The English electronic band announced the album’s 23 March release date on February 9 alongside the release of the LP’s first single, Ghosts Again.

“To me, Ghosts Again just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” vocalist Dave Gahan Gore shared in a statement, with guitarist Martin Gore adding, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Listen to Depeche Mode’s Ghosts Again below.

The James Ford-produced album Memento Mori is now available for pre-order now on 2LP vinyl, CD, cassette, and digital. The album is Depeche Mode’s first as two-piece, following co-founder Andrew Fletcher’s tragic passing in 2022, and was written during the early stages of the COVID pandemic. The LP is also set to be followed by a headlining arena tour that kicks off on 23 March with dates at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena already announced.

The tour will be Depeche Mode’s first in over five years.

Depeche Mode first announced Memento Mori in October last year. In a statement at the time, Gore shared that the album’s title — Latin for ‘Remember you must die’ — was chosen before Fletcher passed on in May. “All of the songs and even the album title was kind of decided before Andy passed,” he shared, adding, “It sounds very morbid but I think you can look at it very positively as well in that live each day to the max. That’s how we like to interpret it too.”