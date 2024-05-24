Deadmau5 trolls Grimes for Coachella technical issues during his EDC set

Clips from her Coachella set were played out on screen along with the sound of a metronome.

deadmau5 poked fun at Grimes’ infamous Coachella performance during his set at Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival last weekend. During the show, he played clips of the synth-pop artist talking about the technical issues she experienced during the first weekend of the festival before going into his track, Maths.

Deadmau5 performed on the last day of EDC (Sunday 19 May) on the Cosmic Meadow stage. The festival also hosted sets from David Guetta, Benny Benassi, Peggy Gou, Dom Dolla, Four Tet and a whole load more.

Footage of Deadmau5’s set has since been shared online, where Grimes is displayed on big screens explaining how her tracks were playing at double their speed. According to those who were there Coachella, the issue occurred about 20 minutes into her DJ set on the Sahara stage. The technical blip was seemingly a result of Rekordbox incorrectly analysing her tracks.

As the footage of Grimes plays out, the sound of a metronome can be heard before the clips show her saying “it’s hard to explain”. The beat then drops for Maths. Take a look below:

Most people have since moved on and the incident is a thing of the past, though at the time opinions from artists and fans on the internet were divided. Grimes returned for the second weekend of Coachella and her set went just fine. She even poked fun at herself by playing a ‘Breaking News’ style video featuring masked characters mocking the incident with comments like “she can’t DJ.”

DJ and producer Morgan Page also shared a range of tips and advice to help fellow budding DJs avoid the same error afterwards. These were tips such as “never update to the latest OS or Rekordbox on your touring laptop. Test on another machine”, and have “a redundant double laptop setup in parallel, or 15-minute chunks of your DJ set for an emergency”.