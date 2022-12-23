Cookin Soul drops A Tribe Called Xmas mixtape in tribute to A Tribe Called Quest

Grammy-winning producer and beatmaker Cookin Soul has dropped his latest Christmas mixtape, A Tribe Called Xmas, in honour of the 80s hip-hop group, A Tribe Called Quest.

The new drop joins a line up of annual festive releases from Cookin’ Soul – last year he released WU XMAS (in honour of Wu-Tang Clan), in 2020 came Notorious BIG – READY FOR XMAS, and DOOM XMAS in 2018 which, you guessed it, was a tribute to MF DOOM.

The mixtape was uploaded to YouTube on 20 December, where Cookin Soul wrote in the description, “Tribute to one of my fav[e] groups of all time! RIP Phife Dawg”, and stated that all tracks have been produced, remixed and mastered by himself.

The full tracklist is as follows:

Xmas (We​’​ve Got) Butter Cookies Merry Abstract Xmas Snow skit 5 Foot Reindeer Kamaal Xmas Time Holiday Booty Nut Job skit Funky Xmas for Two Soul Holidays Sleigh Dawg

You can listen to the full tape below:

We spoke to Cookin Soul last year about his Christmas tradition, where he explained the process of bringing the tapes to life (which is all fairly simple for the esteemed beatmaker): “I knock out mixtapes in four or five days,” he told us. “I’ve been making music for a long time so I know what I want. I have my studio set up in the fastest way for me. When I’m looking for sounds, I’m thinking, ‘Okay, I can use this drum or this drum pattern’, or, ‘This acapella is going to fit.’ When I did DOOM XMAS, I knew that I was going to use something from The Grinch. I just had to find the right part.”

You can shop Cookin Soul’s previous festive releases on vinyl and cassette, and download the new mixtape from cookingsoulrecords.com.