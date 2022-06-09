Charlotte de Witte will be the first woman to close Tomorrowland’s main stage: “As the first techno act and woman to do this ever, this is something huge”

de Witte will also be the first techno act to close the festival.

Charlotte de Witte is poised to make electronic music history as the first woman to close Tomorrowland’s main stage when the festival returns on 15 July.

de Witte made the announcement on Instagram where she thanked the festival for the trust shown to her, adding, “As the first techno act (and woman) to do this ever, this is something huge.”

2021’s world number one ‘Alternative DJ’ according to Beatport and DJ Mag , Belgium-based de Witte will also be the first techno act to close out the main stage in a fitting acknowledgement of her long involvement in the festival, where she has performed every year since 2017. de Witte is also coming off the recent release of her latest EP Universal Consciousness earlier this year in April, featuring four tracks that show off her expansion into trance territory.

In 2021, the producer and label owner played a memorable stream on Italian Formula 1 race track Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, launched a clothing line with Belgian activewear brand, 42I54, and encouraged producers to submit demos to her KNTXT label in an effort to diversify the techno scene while also releasing two EPs in Asura and Formula.

Tomorrowland 2022, which returns after two years of cancelled in-person festivals, is feature three weekends as opposed to two this year, with a massive lineup of 700 artists. Above & Beyond, Alan Walker, Alesso, Amelie Lens, Diplo, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Vintage Culture are slated to perform over the three weekends that will take place on 15-17 July, 22-24 July and 29-31 July in Tomorrowland’s usual home in Boom, Belgium.

Pre-registration for passes and travel packages are available now via the Tomorrowland website.