Beatport launches Web3 electronic music platform to bring interactive experiences with artists

The Beatport Group is expanding its repertoire and launching a Web3 electronic music platform in partnership with Polkadot. The move is hoped to give fans exclusive collectable and interactive experiences with artists and labels.

The platform, named Beatport.io, builds upon the store’s extensive catalogue. This will enable record labels and artists to create and sell unique digital assets which fans can explore through the Web3 space.

These digital collectables will also in some cases become a fan engagement tool for artists and labels. For example, by providing early access to bonus features such as unreleased tracks, discounted tickets, and access to global events and interactive experiences.

“To usher in a new era for the electronic music space we felt it was important to partner with a trusted long-time leader in the blockchain space,” says Ed Hill, Senior Vice president of Beatport’s media group. “Polkadot’s open and interoperable ecosystem enables us to seamlessly tap into Web3 and celebrate electronic music by connecting fans with their favourite artists in unique and powerful new ways.”

The NFTs will be distributed via Aventus, a blockchain built on Polkadot that helps established enterprises deliver Web3 use cases from their wide suite of modular and composable products.

As well this, the new platform will offer ten events over the next 18 months, each celebrating the launch of a new NFT collection, accessible via Polkadot-intergrated wallets. The events will be produced by Beatport and will take place alongside major music and Web3 events.

To register your interest for the new Beatport Web3 platform, head to Beatport.io