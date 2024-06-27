Watch never-before-seen footage of Avicii’s last-ever Sweden show

Never-before-seen footage of Avicii’s last-ever show in his home country of Sweden has been uploaded to YouTube.

The 10-minute clip – which was recorded at Tallriken, Malmö on 5 August, 2016 – shows Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – performing four tracks: Without You, Hey Brother, Shame on Me and You Make Me.

According to the video’s description, the footage has been showcased through screenings at Avicii Experience – the Avicii tribute museum in Avicii’s hometown, Sweden’s capital Stockholm this past spring. Check it out below:

Six years after his tragic death in 2018 at only 28 years old, Avicii’s presence and influence is still felt throughout the world of electronic music, and indeed the music world as a whole. On Spotify, he remains in the top 100 artists in the world, with nearly 39 million monthly listeners as of June 2024 and billions of streams across his iconic catalogue.

A documentary charting his life and the events that led to his suicide – Avicii – I’m Tim – also premiered at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Elsewhere, the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm was renamed the Avicii Arena in 2021 in his honour.

Earlier this month, Avicii’s father Klas Bergling spoke on the tragic circumstances surrounding his son’s death. “I miss him every minute, of course, I talk to him every day,” he said. “But I admit, I get angry at him sometimes. Why did you do it? Why did you leave us?”

Elsewhere, Hey Brother vocalist Dan Tyminski recently reflected on his contributions to the track as it hit 1 billion Spotify streams, saying: “It was like a beam came out of heaven and dropped this beautiful song.”