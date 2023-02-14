Newly released footage from Avicii’s final performance shared online

The video shows Avicii performing his track Addicted To You live from Ibiza in 2016

Footage from Avicii’s final performance before his tragic passing has been shared online, which shows the artist performing Addicted To You from his 2013 album True.

Avicii sadly passed away a year and a half after this final show on 20 April 2018. After struggling with mental health issues, he tragically took his own life.

The performance shows the crowd responding to his every command, and sees the Swedish EDM icon beaming with his signature smile of pride. Comments below the video brand Avicii as a “genius” and “legend”.

The footage was shared to the Avicii YouTube channel “In loving memory of Tim ‘Avicii’ Bergling (1989-2018)” earlier this month (4 February), and was originally shot on 28 August 2016 at Ushuaïa in Ibiza.

You can watch it in full below:

Avicii’s legacy has continued on with his influence being felt through the pulse of electronic music today. The Levels producer was even honoured with a statue in one of his favourite locations in Sweden, and the Stockholm Globe Arena was renamed as the Avicii Arena as a tribute to the late creative.

His family created the Tim Bergling Foundation in 2019 to continue Avicii’s legacy and to offer support for those struggling with mental health issues, and prevent suicide.

You can find out more about the foundation and donate at timberglingfoundation.org.