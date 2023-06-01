Win a chance to DJ on Arcadia’s Afterburner stage this summer

You could man the Afterburner DJ booth – made of an actual jet engine – at Bristol’s Valley Fest this August.

Are you an aspiring or up-and-coming DJ? You could win the opportunity to play a set on Arcadia’s Afterburner stage at Bristol’s Valley Fest this August.

To be in with a chance to win, participants must submit a mix (via SoundCloud or Mixcloud) of no longer than 40 minutes, along with a track list. Entrants will be marked on both “ability to mix” and “choice of tunes to create the mood”. The competition is open to those aged 18 and over only, and all entries must be sent in by Monday, 5 June.

The winner of the competition will get to play a set on Friday, 4 August between 7pm and 8pm on the Afterburner stage, but judges stress it “isn’t about playing bangers, it’s a warm-the-weekend up slot.”

The Arcadia Afterburner stage at Valley Fest – which lasts from 3-6 August – will feature headliners DJ Flight, Groove Armada and Crazy P, alongside other performers like Altern 8, Samedia Shebeen, The Chemical Prodigies and more.

Valley Fest is an annual event held at the Chew Valley Lake, about 9 miles from Bristol, and is one of the only UK festivals involving the performance-art collective, Arcadia, aside from Glastonbury.

The Afterburner stage – which debuted last year – is a 360-degree dance arena with a DJ booth made from a jet engine, along with “radiating dance platforms for the surrounding audience”.

“Fully rigged with lights, fire and an incredible ambisonic sound-system and fitting in just one shipping container, it has toured the worlds best festivals from Glastonbury to Ultra & Burning Man,” Arcadia says.

So if you’re an aspiring DJ looking to play the biggest set of your career to date, enter the competition now.