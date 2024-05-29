This is the absolute best album of all time, according to Apple Music

The streaming giant has released its list of the top 100 albums ever made.

Apple Music recently unveiled its selection of the top 100 albums of all time, with Lauryn Hill’s classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill securing the top spot.

The list, compiled by Apple Music’s team of experts in collaboration with renowned artists like J Balvin, Charli XCX, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as industry professionals, takes listeners on a “journey through the albums that shaped, inspired and fundamentally changed music”.

The first 10 albums – spots 100 to 91 – were unveiled on 13 May, followed by daily announcements of subsequent selections, accompanied by a new Best 100 microsite and dedicated episodes on Apple Music Radio. The countdown culminated last week (22 May) with a special broadcast revealing the top 10 albums during a radio event.

“Putting this list together was a true labour of love, both in that it was incredibly difficult to do and in that we are all so passionate about it,” Apple Music’s Zane Lowe says of the project.

“We were tasked with selecting the 100 best – that’s practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context.”

According to AP, members from Apple Music’s internal team submitted their personal lists of albums via the company’s voting microsite. The votes were then weighted based on the ranking of each album, with higher-ranked albums receiving more votes.

The list spans a wide range of genres and eras, from contemporary game-changers like Daft Punk’s Discovery to legendary classics like Nirvana’s Nevermind and Abbey Road by The Beatles. Hill, whose 1998 debut record came out top, told Apple Music upon receiving the news: “This is my award, but it’s a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love.”

Aside from her work with The Fugees, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is Lauryn Hill’s only solo studio album to date, but nevertheless helped solidify the New Jersey native as one of the most influential voices in the history of hip-hop. She is credited by many as being an early pioneer of blending rap with melodic singing.

Apple Music, meanwhile, has stressed that the list is purely “editorial” and independent of streaming numbers.

Check out the top 10 albums below:

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill — Lauryn Hill Thriller — Michael Jackson Abbey Road — The Beatles Purple Rain — Prince & The Revolution Blonde — Frank Ocean Songs in the Key of Life — Stevie Wonder good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) — Kendrick Lamar Back to Black — Amy Winehouse Nevermind — Nirvana Lemonade — Beyoncé

And view the full list at Apple Music.