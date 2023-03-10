Soon-to-launch Apple Music Classical app will offer Hi-Res Lossless and Spatial Audio

And of course “accurate metadata” for you classical nuts.

After more than a year of waiting, Apple Music Classical will finally be landing in the App Store on 28 March.

Described as “the world’s largest classical music catalogue with fully optimised search”, Apple Music Classical will be available to existing Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost.

Users can soon enjoy a music catalogue of over 5 million tracks with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums. The app will also feature songs available in up to 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res Lossless quality (the highest Apple offers) as well as in spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

And just like Primephonic (the classical music streaming app Apple acquired in 2021), Apple Music Classical promises “complete and accurate classical metadata” — something most typical music services still struggle with. Users will be able to search “by composer, work, conductor, or even catalogue number, and find specific recordings instantly.”

In addition, the app makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.

“Apple Music Classical is the ultimate classical experience with hundreds of curated playlists, thousands of exclusive albums, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, intuitive browsing features and much more,” Apple touts.

Introducing Apple Music Classical, the new app designed specifically for classical music. Pre-order today on the @AppStore. https://t.co/lwnF4Dx4ua pic.twitter.com/F8uMKMVm2i — Apple Music Classical (@AppleClassical) March 9, 2023

There’s one thing though — Apple Music Classical will only be available on iPhone when it launches later this month. There will not be a dedicated iPad app, nor will an Android version be available as of yet.

Click here to pre-order the Apple Music Classical app.