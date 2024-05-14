Apple just ranked one of Burial’s albums as one of the best records of all time

Also included in the list are records from Solange, Lorde, Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Robyn and more.

Apple has teased a list of its 100 greatest albums, and one garage classic has made the cut – Burial’s 2007 LP, Untrue.

Just the bottom 10 from the list have been released so far, but the full 100 list will arrive on 22 May. Burial’s album currently sits at #94, ahead of Rage Against the Machine’s landmark self-titled debut, Travis Scott’s Astroworld and Eagles’ Hotel California.

Apple says its top 100 is a “definitive list of the greatest albums ever made. Assembled with the help of artists and experts, it’s a love letter to the records that have shaped the world we live and listen in.”

So, what’s Apple’s reasoning on selecting Untrue? Well, the streaming platform describes the record from Burial (whose real name is William Emmanuel Bevan) as “gritty but still gentle” and “an instant touchstone of UK electronic music”.

It further adds, “The album’s second track, Archangel, is perhaps one of the most recognisable songs in electronic music, with its pitched-down soprano sample consisting of the lines ‘Holding you/Couldn’t be alone/Couldn’t be alone/Couldn’t be alone.’ (Bevan apparently wrote and produced the song in 20 minutes, following the death of his dog.)

“On much of Untrue, Bevan sounds like he’s attempting to triangulate the sound of isolation after dark. He wrote and produced the record nocturnally, insisting on getting to work long after the sun went down. Tracks like In McDonalds and Homeless are indicative of that approach: They evoke something quietly desperate, both in their titles and their spare compositions; the result is electronic music that’s deeply human and affecting.”

Burial has not released any full-length albums since Untrue, but has released a scattering of EPs and singles throughout the years. He has collaborated with the likes of Four Tet, Massive Attack, Thom Yorke and more.

Check out more from Apple’s 100 Best Albums, and look out for the full list on 22 May.