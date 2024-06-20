Aphex Twin announces Selected Ambient Works II reissue featuring two new tracks

Aphex Twin has announced an expanded reissue of Selected Ambient Works Volume II in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary.

Arriving on 4 October via Warp, the record will be available in digital, 3xCD, double-cassette, and 4xLP standard and box set editions.

Included in the limited box set are special features such as a fold-out poster, sticker sheet, and a booklet containing original artwork sketches by designer Paul Nicholson. It will come in a hinged oak case and a bespoke etched copper plate. Each copy is made to order and no two are the same.

This marks the first time that every track from the album will be universally accessible across all formats, bridging a gap that previously limited access to certain tracks, notably the vinyl-only release #19. The expanded edition also features two additional songs, th1 [evnslower] and Rhubarb Orc. 19.53 Rev. The reissued record is now up for pre-order from Aphex Twin’s web store.

Originally released in March 1994, Selected Ambient Works Volume II is Aphex Twin AKA Richard D. James’ second studio album, and is characterised by a beatless ambient sound the musician once likened to “standing in a power station on acid.”

Listen to the track #19 below.

Last year, Aphex Twin made his official return to live performances after a four-year break at London’s Field Day festival. The performance saw Aphex Twin sampling tracks from his extensive discography, including hits from his new EP Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760. NTS Radio has also released a 360 video of the full set online.