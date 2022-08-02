Anna Lunoe advises against “looking at an Ableton Live session” when listening to your mix – “You’re disconnected”

“You always get a new perspective when you bounce it out and hear it in another place.”

Australian EDM producer, DJ, radio host and vocalist Anna Lunoe has shared insight into her production workflow, explaining how she works to maintain perspective on her tracks.

“When I’m structuring things out, or when I want to feel how it moves from section to section, or if I’ve been labouring in a loop for a long time, I turn it off, get a cup of tea, put in on and dance,” Lunoe explained in an interview with MusicTech about her new EP, Saturday Love.

“There’s something about how you consume music when looking at an Ableton Live session. You’re disconnected, you’re visually reading the session as opposed to feeling the session.”

Lunoe continued, “It was TEED [Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs] who said to me to ‘always bounce out, and listen to it out of the session’, whether that’s walking or whatever. You always get a new perspective when you bounce it out and hear it in another place.”

The producer also talked about the challenges of juggling parenting with her commitment to the club scene.

“I’ve got kids and I can’t go out clubbing every weekend like I used to when I was younger,” she reflected. “Now my work is to go and play in a club, and I will get what I need from that performance, to release myself from my week. It’s become this efficient two-for-one deal where I get to earn my money and also get my kicks at the same time.”

Lunoe also says she has given herself limitations since becoming a parent, spending “an afternoon writing four different basslines” before sending them to producer friends for feedback. “Sometimes I disagree with them and I’ll go with my gut, or I’ll be like ‘great! they picked the same one as me’. It settles my thoughts and I can move on.”

