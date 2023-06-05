Alesso to play UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show

“Football and music have been two passions of mine since the early days of my life, so it is incredible to be able to combine the two in such a massive way.”

Swedish DJ Alesso will perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in Istanbul’s Artatürk Olympic Stadium this weekend.

Alesso will perform alongside Anitta and Burna Boy in a pre-game show before the highly anticipated fixture between Manchester City and Inter Milan kicks off.

“Football and music have been two passions of mine since the early days of my life,�” Alesso tells Billboard, “so it is incredible to be able to combine the two in such a massive way.”

“It’s been hard to keep this announcement under wraps over the past few months of preparation from all teams but we are finally here,” he continues, “ready to showcase this amazing performance.”

Both the Kick Off Show and subsequent match is set to be broadcast in more than 200 countries, with an estimated viewership of 350 million people.

A hugely popular DJ in his own right, Alesso has, over the course of his career collaborated with huge names including Tove Lo, Hailee Steinfeld, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Usher and David Guetta.

The Champions League Final Kick Off Show was headlined in 2021 by Marshmello, who used virtual reality to broadcast his performance due to the pandemic.

Last year, the show was headlined by Camila Cabello, who took to the Stade de France in Paris before the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Her performance was met with backlash, as many criticised UEFA for going ahead with the set despite the chaos outside the stadium, where police had to use tear gas to control the fans.

Cabello also criticised “rude” fans in a now-deleted tweet, who instead of listening to her performance, sang football songs.

Let’s hope Alesso’s performance this year goes smoother…