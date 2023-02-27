Generative music app Aimi launches live YouTube channels streaming “ethical” AI-generated music

Generative music platform Aimi has launched a series of live YouTube radio stations that stream AI-generated music in real-time.

Listeners can choose between ten channels — each one of a specific genre or style — that offer live AI music generated by the company’s web servers. According to Aimi, the streams are not prerecorded, which means they play infinitely rather than on a loop.

The YouTube channels are the “product of varying genres of music continuously mixed and shaped to produce a unique sound,” says Aimi. The machine learning models in charge of generating those tracks have also been “trained ethically and legally”, which the company hopes will set a new standard for AI’s role in the music industry.

“We want to showcase the possibilities of wedding human creativity and the power of generative AI,” says Edward Balassanian, Founder and CEO of Aimi. “These channels are a product of that union.”

The move comes after Aimi’s recent launch of its beta app, which allows users to remix its AI-generated beats to create a more interactive music listening experience. Listeners can separate individual elements of their music and alter those parts in real-time by turning them up or down, removing or adding new sounds in and more.

Check out some of the live channels below.