100 gecs: building fanbase during pandemic was “beautiful and surreal”

When the lockdowns were over, Brady says that seeing their online audience translate into sold-out crowds at gigs was “so fucking awesome”

100 gecs has opened up about what it was like to have such a fast-growing fanbase online, especially during the pandemic.

In an interview with MusicTech, Dylan Brady and Laura Les AKA 100 gecs share their experiences of building a growing community during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.

“It’s very beautiful and surreal, but overwhelming at times,” the duo say in the interview. However, they admitted that they have “honestly no idea” about how it came about, apart from “just making music you really love”.

“All the cliche shit is so true,” says Les. “It often sounds like saccharine bullshit, but seriously, do what you love.” One thing to avoid, she continues, is “trying to make someone happy – that’s a losing battle. But doing what makes you happy and finding people that gravitate around you who find what you do makes them happy as well, that’s the ticket.”

In the interview, Brady expresses his excitement about the lockdowns ending and their online fans converting into a packed venue for their gigs, which he describes as an “incredible experience”. Les adds that performing live and seeing their online following materialise into a physical audience is comforting as the online popularity can be overwhelming. Les also mentions that their live shows are high-energy and intense, with the front-of-house team maximizing all available frequencies to create an electrifying atmosphere that energizes the crowd.

100 gecs second studio album, 10,000 gecs, is out now via Atlantic Records.