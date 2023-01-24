Mindful Harmony is a free browser app that lets you create chord progressions using the circle of fifths

Mindful Harmony, a free new composing tool that ensures users are mindful of harmony when making music, has been released in beta.

The browser-based tool encourages users to operate the circle of fifths as a basis for compositions – which is a way of organising the 12 chromatic pitches as a sequence of perfect fifths and is often a core music theory notion taught to budding composers and musicians.

Mindful Harmony allows you to select and audition chords in a variety of voices and keys. You can then download the MIDI data for each chord to load into your DAW to play with any virtual instrument, or send them out to a hardware instrument.

The creator of Mindful Harmony, Sebastian Karika, said that the application was created after it became challenging to purposefully use the circle of fifths when composing for video games, as it was complicated to know what scales are available in a certain position of the circle.

“Mindful Harmony was born out of that workflow,” says Karika. “I wanted to make it easier to play with harmony and I wanted to open up these possibilities to more people. That is why Mindful Harmony is free.”

While there might be bugs, the first version of Mindful Harmony is available to download and use now.

If you would like to support the app and buy the creator a coffee so he can keep working on Mindful Harmony, you can so on ko-fi.com.

You can find out more about Mindful Harmony and download the application on MindfulHarmony.app.