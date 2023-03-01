Lewitt Audio’s MTP W950 is modular condenser microphone for live performances

“By solving the most common problems for vocalists, Lewitt has created the ultimate live microphone for performers and engineers alike.”

We’ve waited over six months for this announcement, but Lewitt Audio has finally unveiled the new handheld condenser microphone for both wired and wireless, named the MTP W950.

The release follows reports in July 2022 that Lewitt was seeking live engineers to test the new system, which was dubbed as a means of bringing studio technology to the stage. In the beta process, it was said to be used with acts like the Rolling Stones and Kehlani.

Lewitt claims that this mic solves a problem that faces the live performance industry – condenser handheld microphones are considered a risky decision for loud stages due to their durability and feedback issues. Instead, the MTP W950 mic features a one-inch true condenser capsule that ensures high sound quality with a rear rejection of up to 90 per cent.

You can watch a video detailing the new microphone below:

Built as a modular system, the mic has swappable handles for wired (XLR) and wireless use. Lewitt says that its threads and electronics are compatible with a range of popular transmitters on the market, including Shure systems.

The MTP W950 also comes with switchable cardioid and supercardioid polar patterns, a 120 Hz low-cut filter, and 12dB attenuation to reduce sensitivity and raise the maximum sound pressure level up to 152 dB SPL.

Lewitt also says that the MTP W950 has a dual-layer design to eliminate wind noise and plosives. This means that even if the half grille is covered, the microphone will still produce a high sound quality. In its press release, the brand says: “By solving the most common problems for vocalists, Lewitt has created the ultimate live microphone for performers and engineers alike.”

The MTP W950 will be in stores from 8 March 2023 for $/€ 799.

You can head on over to lewitt-audio.com to learn more.