Kyiv clubs and promoters launch UNight, a campaign to encourage “sustainable development and protect nightlife” in the Ukrainian capital

Clubs and promoters in Kyiv, Ukraine have banded together for UNight, a campaign to nurture sustainable development and protection of nightlife in the city.

Per Mixmag, the initiative brings together clubs, employees, promoters, artists and attendees to “defend the right to represent nightlife of the capital”.

Participants include ∄ (K41), HVLV Bar, Keller, Sloi Bar, and Kyiv festivals Brudniy Pes (Dirty Dog) and Art is a Weapon.

“The UNight project is dedicated to the night culture of Kyiv,” a statement on the UNight website reads. “On the basis of sustainable development and cooperation between institutions and the city, we are building a safer and more positive nightlife in Kyiv.”

The website also lays out a series of values which UNight operates on. They include: Constancy – “Support for the continuous development of nightlife under the condition of cooperation between business and the state”; Honesty – “Full transparency of processes and support of dialogue between nightclubs and the city; and Inclusivity – “Support and active promotion of the idea of ​​inclusiveness and creation of proper conditions for all who participate in nightlife.”

Other values include Security – the development and implementation of projects aimed at creating safer nightlife conditions for Kyiv; development of culture, social responsibility and Openness.

The UNight campaign also seeks to protect clubs and nightlife institutions in Kyiv following an attack on HVLV in late 2021 by a far-right group. The attack was part of a “crusade” against nightclubs in the city which the group believed to be selling drugs in-house.

You can read more over at the official UNight website.