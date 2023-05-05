Jack Grealish makes his DJ debut in the metaverse as DJ Grealo

“I’ve always loved music since I was young,” Grealish said in a promotional video. “This is why I wanted to start learning to DJ.”

English footballer Jack Grealish has made his DJ debut, alongside producer Oliver Heldens, through a metaverse performance.

The performance is part of Manchester City Football Club’s partnership with Web3 platform OKX, which is a cryptocurrency exchange platform offering financial services.

Those that use the platform have access to special content, and experiences from some of the Man City players, including Grealish.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (4 May), the footballer announced that he would perform a set for the first time under the alias DJ Grealo, alongside Dutch DJ and producer Oliver Heldens, who had been coaching Grealish for many months.

“I’ve always loved music since I was young,” Grealish said in a promotional video. “This is why I wanted to start learning to DJ.”

“For our third metaverse experience with Manchester City, we step into the virtual world to watch Jack try his hand on the decks alongside a legend of the future house genre,” says OKX’s global chief marketing officer, Haider Rafique.

“This fan experience is a great example of the one-of-a-kind immersive experiences we are building for fans. These opportunities are special in that they bring people intimately close to the players they love and their passions.”

In October, the world-famous footballer revealed that he was learning to DJ.

Speaking to BT Sport Football he said: “I like every type of music. I’m actually trying to learn to DJ at the moment. Yeah, ‘DJ Grealo’.”

Grealish continued: “People say DJing – once you get the hang of it, obviously it takes a lot of time – is something you can really enjoy.” The England national team player, however, said he was uncertain over what genre he’d specialise in or “what type of DJ I’d be”.

While the event has now passed, you can download the performance via the OKX Collective metaverse environment.

You can head to OKX for more information.