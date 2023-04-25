Youth Music NextGen Fund offers young musicians grants of up to £2,500

The fund is especially aimed at those whose lack of finance holds them back from pursuing their goals

Youth Music has launched the latest round of the NextGen Fund, to offer young musicians and creatives the chance to receive a grant of up to £2,500 to fund their own projects in the UK.

The Next Gen Fund intends to help young people build confidence in applying for funding, project planning and execution. The scheme is open to anyone aged 18-25, and up to 30 if you categorise yourself as disabled.

In partnership with Tiktok, the People’s Postcode Lottery and Dr. Martens, the fund is for early-stage musicians and music adjacent creatives (A&R, managers, promoters and agents), as well as other music roles that haven’t yet been defined.

The fund has been designed to help creatives in the modern world, understanding that many people might find it challenging to adapt to the new tech-engaged climate. Therefore the grant could assist musicians in developing skills like video editing, graphic design, and coding.

According to Youth Music, examples of projects that could be funded by the scheme, could be a single or EP campaign, a music based business, a platform that supports underrepresented voices and perspectives, or even an event showcasing other emerging artists.

They are also willing to cover costs related to career and audience development, equipment and software, as well as business development.

Youth Music has stated that they will be prioritising those who do not have the financial means to invest in themselves, and those who might be discriminated against for reasons that could include gender, race and disability.

You cannot apply if you are a signed artist, or in full time employment within the music industry. Groups also cannot apply, as there must be an individual recipient.

There are three rounds of applications in 2023, with the current round of applications closing on 19 May 2023. The final round for this year will open in September, and close December 2023.

For more information, head to YouthMusic.org.