Winamp For Creators platform launched, with first 25,000 creators given free access 

Winamp has launched a brand new platform to bring creators and fans together, with the first 25,000 creators to sign up landing free access for a year plus exclusive perks.

READ MORE: Bandcamp Fridays set to return this week

Winamp For Creators will offer a variety of services from distribution and royalty administration to direct-to-fan services such as subscriptions. These services will be rolled out to the select group of users who sign up first, and will then be mirrored by enhancements and upgrades for music fans later in the year.

The first cohort will be able to learn all about Winamp’s new features when the platform’s first tools unlock in September, which aim to give “full control” to creators. These tools include the ability to set subscription prices at any rate, licensing opportunities, data analysis and rights management.

The full launch of Winamp’s creator side will come in November when it unveils the FanZone – where listeners and makers can come together, talk music and share ideas. Winamp CEO Alexandre Saboundjian said of the platform, “Winamp has long prided itself in creating the perfect place for fans to collect and enjoy their music. Now creators can meet them there, forming direct connections right where many people are already listening—and where many more will soon join them.”

He continued, “We’re offering creators control and transparency as they look for good ways to distribute, promote, and monetise their music. Our vision is to make Winamp the main place music lovers need to go.”

The platform isn’t just for music creators – podcasts and web radio shows can make the most of the services available too.

Winamp was one of the most popular music players of the early 2000s and made its comeback in 2021.

Find out more about Winamp For Creators at winamp.com, and claim your creator pass here.