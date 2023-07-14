Leading British music organisation urges government to address issues surrounding AI

“It is not acceptable for creators’ work or their identity to be used by AI developers without their consent.”

UK Music, an organisation which represents the collective interests of the production side of the UK’s commercial music industry, has urged the government to address concerns surrounding AI in music.

READ MORE: 6LACK reimagines latest album for sleep and focus soundscapes on Endel

UK Music’s CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin has highlighted concerns in an open letter to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, and has also outlined a five-point plan for the Government to adopt when approaching regulation of AI.

“It is not acceptable for creators’ work or their identity to be used by AI developers without their consent,” reads the letter (via Music Radar). “Taking other people’s work without their permission contravenes basic principles of property rights, undermining both creator incomes and the economic model that has enabled the UK to build a world-leading music industry.”

The body’s five-point principles are shown in a policy position paper, which states that is “key to protect the sanctity of human creativity while also protecting the personality of human creators” as we go forward with regulating how artificial intelligence is implemented into the industry.

One of UK Music’s main focuses is how artists and creators are concerned that AI tools have been trained on copyright works, without the permission of the owners or makers.

These five points are as follows:

Creators’ choice: The creator, or their chosen rights holder, should be able to decide if and how they want to use their creative talent. This certainty underpinned by legal rights (copyright) should not be undermined by any exception to copyright or compulsory licensing during the input stage. Users need to respect creators’ choice as baseline for any discussions. Record keeping: It is important that in the input stage, the technology providers keep an auditable record of the music ingested before the algorithm generates new music. This is the only point in the process when these data points can be documented. Without human creativity there should be no copyright. Labelling: Music generated by AI should be labelled as such. Protection of personality rights: A new personality right should be created to protect the personality/image of songwriters and artists.

You can read the full open letter here.