“I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands”: Tame Impala sells complete catalogue to Sony Music Publishing

Tame Impala says his songs are “the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years”.

Tame Impala, whose real name is Kevin Parker, has sold his complete song catalogue to Sony Music Publishing (SMP).

Parker feels his songs could not be in any safer hands than with Sony, and says that “passing on ownership” of his music is a move he does not “think about very lightly”.

According to Billboard, the deal expands on his long standing relationship with Sony, which has published his work since 2009. It includes the administration of his full catalogue, as well as future works.

It also includes all of his works released under the Tame Impala name so far, as well as his writing credits for other songs. His writing and production work has seen him collaborate with the likes of Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga and more so far.

In a statement on the deal, Parker says, “The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all. They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far.

“I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide. I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings.”

Jon Platt, chairman and CEO of SMP adds, “I have always admired Kevin Parker and I believe he is one of the most versatile songwriters of our time.

“Kevin has built a catalogue of songs with incredible range and enduring power, and he has always stayed true to his vision. It is a privilege to represent his music, and we are committed to broadening his legacy of success.”