Spotify tests video-based courses on music production, performance and more in the UK

Spotify is officially testing a range of video-based courses within its platform, in partnership with BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare, and Thinkific.

The video courses are now available to purchase for UK users, and can be found alongside their music, podcasts and audiobooks. The content covers a variety of topics categorised into four main themes: “make music, get creative, learn business, and healthy living”.

Of course, we’re interested in the music lessons on offer. Under the ‘Make Music’ tab, you can currently access content from the likes of Carl Cox on How To Become A Successful DJ, or learn How To Make UK Bass Music with Flava D, plus many more. You can even learn the art of songwriting from Gary Barlow, or understand the foundations of Ableton Live with Poppy “Pops” Roberts. Prices appear to range from £14.99-£49.00 on average, but some are higher.

It seems Spotify is tapping into this market as, according to the brand, roughly half of its Premium subscribers have engaged in education or self-help-themed podcasts before. For this test period, free users and Premium subscribers will be able to trial at least two lessons per course for free before making the decision to purchase further lessons.

“Testing video courses in the UK allows us to explore an exciting opportunity to better serve the needs of our users who have an active interest in learning,” says Babar Zafar, VP Product Development at Spotify.

“Many of our users engage with podcasts and audiobooks on a daily basis for their learning needs, and we believe this highly engaged community will be interested in accessing and purchasing quality content from video course creators. At Spotify, we’re constantly striving to create new offerings for our creators and users, and having built best-in-class personalised music and podcast offerings, we look forward to exploring the potential of video-based learning on Spotify.”

You can check out the lessons now, or find out more via the Spotify Newsroom.